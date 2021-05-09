Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged Nigerian Para-Athletics team heading to Switzerland, to ensure they qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics Games.

The minister gave the charge on Sunday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, when he bade the team farewell for the qualifiers.

“Nigeria is solidly behind your bid for qualification for the Para- Athletics event in Notwil, Switzerland.

“There is no doubt about your abilities, which you have always proved over the years. You must be worthy Ambassadors of our dear country by conducting yourselves very well to attain the best standards for the qualifiers.

“Don’t be distracted, Nigerians are solidly behind you. You have always made us proud and we are confident that you will not disappoint this time by reaching the qualification threshold.

” We have done our bit, now the ball is in your court to ensure that Nigeria’s flag flies high,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 Athletes would by vying to qualify in the Para-Athletics event taking place from May 11 to May 17 at Notwil, Switzerland. (NAN)

