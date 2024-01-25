Minister tasks NUC on completion of nuclear energy curriculum

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to expedite action on the completion of the Nuclear Energy Curriculum.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mr Ben Goong.



This, Mamman said, was to enable some Nigerian Universities and the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission as well as Polytechnics to commence the training of Nuclear Scientists and Technologists locally.



Goong, quoted Mamman as saying this when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government would prioritise the award of scholarships to students.

He said that students wishing to study Nuclear Science and related courses within and outside the country would be given due consideration.



Earlier, the Director-General of NAEC, Prof. Yusuf Ahmed said that his commission was partnering with Korea and China to meet its training needs for Nuclear Scientists, adding that there was need for the country to look inward in this regard.

Ahmed emphasised that human capital development was critical for the country in the pursuit of a nuclear programme in meeting its energy and pharmaceutical needs. (NAN)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

