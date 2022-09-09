Minister tasks mothers of school age children on moral upbringing

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has urged mothers of school age children to invest their time in ensuring good moral upbringing of their children.

Tallen gave the advice at the 13th Anniversary of Betneely Charity Foundation, Children’s Club Inauguration and Awards to NGOs working in communities, held on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said that the greatest investment any parent could give to his or her child was good moral upbringing.

” Children are our last hope. They are the future of this nation and that’s why I keep calling on mothers, particularly young mothers of school age children to give more attention to their children.

” The Bible tells us bring up your child so that when they grows up they will not depart from it.

” We must invest in bringing up of our children well. We must invest in paying more attention to their friends, the company they keep, so that we can have better leaders and better well groomed children that will stand in the gap for us.

” We need well behaved children to take care of us in our old age. To take care of the needs of the family and the society at large.

” And without us paying the necessary attention to this children all our efforts and investment will be in vain,” she said.

The minister commended the President, Betneely Charity Foundation, Mrs Betty Olutunde, for the great work she had done and her service to humanity.

” Not just service to humanity but given more focus to children who are the future hope of our nation.

” I therefore want to specially congratulate my sister Betty for the charity work you are doing.

” Touching lives, given hope to the hopeless and investing more in this children in order to groom them well to bring them to be better leaders of tomorrow.”

Tallen, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians both men and women of goodwill to follow the good step of Betty and give hope to the hopeless, put smiles on the downtrodden, and to make the society a better place.

Earlier, the President of the foundation, Olutunde, said taking care of children was everybody’s business, saying ” we must show love to children in our neighborhood and worship centres.

” I am a member of the National Council of Child Rights Advocates. I go round advocating that everyone should enroll their children in schools.

” We have this school programmewe call Community In-house Programme, where we talk to the District Heads to do homes school. Once a child is educated it reduces poverty in the society.

” Joy brings peace, poverty brings war. So, we will rather go for peace, she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was the cutting of the foundation’s 13th Anniversary cake and inauguration of the Children’s Club by the Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

