Minister tasks Kwara Gov. on capital projects in Labour institute 

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has tasked the Kwara Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on capital projects in the Micheal Imodu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS).

Keyamo, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor as part of his working visit to MINILS on Saturday in Ilorin, said there were many needs in the institute which needed government’s assistance.

The minister, who described AbdulRazaq as one of the most labour-friendly governors in the country, lamented the level of government-labour relation in most parts of the country which, he noted, had led to problems in those states.

“We know this is a federal institution, but we want you to be magnanimous enough to give us a capital project and it can be named after you.

“We have so many needs there and we want you to assist us and we will be very happy to see it to fruition.

“I want to make bold to say that this present Kwara government is more labour-friendly in terms of labour relation and we appreciate you for the very conducive environment you have provided for this institute to strive.

“Kwara is one of the most labour-friendly states in the whole country and that is why we are very comfortable and we are at home being here.

“We see how government-labour relations have deteriorated in most parts of this country especially with many state governments and it has led to problems in those states.

“Thank God we have not witnessed that in Kwara. So, we appeal to you to take full advantage of the institute and engage them in programmes,” the minster said.

Gov. AbdulRazaq commended the federal government for situating the institute in Kwara and assured the minister of changes and more cooperation between the state and the institution.

He commended the labour unions for their support and understanding, while commending the appointment of Comrade Issa Aremu as the Director-General of the institute.

He assured the management of the institute of his administration’s support.

The governor called for the change of the institute’s status from Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies to ‘Michael Imoudu University for Labour Studies’.

“During your tenure, we seek the change of the institute to Michael Imoudu University for Labour Studies.

“The reason for this is that the infrastructure is available for the upgrade, most of the new universities we have today do not have infrastructure like this institute.

“It will be one of your achievements in office. Most of our universities take years to put infrastructure in place but the Institute has crossed that hurdle already.

“That is one legacy that we want to see you achieve as a minister,” AbdulRazaq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minster was accompanied on the visit by Comrade Issa Aremu; veteran labour leaders Alhaji Hassan Sumonu and Frank Kokori.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...