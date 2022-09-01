Minister tasks board on youth training, promotion of good leadership

By Franca Ofili

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has urged the newly inaugurated board to pay more attention on youth training, promotion of good leadership and good citizenship.

Dare gave the advice in Abuja on Thursday during the inauguration of the board of citizenship and leadership training centre.

He said the centre was a parastatal of government supervised by the ministry.

“The centre is to enable it give the deserved attention to the youth population in the training and promotion of good leadership and good citizenship.

“With focus on patriotism, nationalism, character building and ethical orientation and re-orientation,’’ he said.

The minister said that the centre was principally a human development outfit established for the training and moulding of Nigerians to become good citizens and responsible leaders.

According to him, the centre provides training utilizing natural physical and man-made environment in an atmosphere in which self-discovery and self-actualization were based on competence and ability.

Dare mentioned the board members as: Alhaji Bello Muhammed , Chairman, AbdulGaniyu Oniyangi, Audu Dantamas, Suleiman Dawudu, Daniel Okeke and Anthony Osiwe.

He said others are Hezekiah Adedeji, Mr Rashid Afegbua, Brig.- Gen. E.L. Etuk, Commodore Pindar, Hajiya Adamu and Lami Bature

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar, said the members of the board would promote synergy as the country needed good governance.

Abubakar said that with the challenges of unemployment in the country, the board should strive to achieve the objective of the centre.

Muhammed promised not to disappoint the government, adding,’ with one voice, the board would achieve a lot, which would enable the country to accomplish the objective of the centre.

“We need to work with open mind to enable us train leaders for better tomorrow’.” (NAN)

