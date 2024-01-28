…..Minister task Gov. Ododo of Kogi on security, infrastructural development

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, has called on Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi to improve security and promote infrastructural development in the state.

Audu made the call in a congratulatory message to Gov. Ododo in Abuja on Sunday, for his inauguration as the fifth governor of the state along with his Deputy, Mr Joel Oyibo.

He urged Ododo to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello and focus on building sustainable peace and unity for the progress of the state.

The minister, who was the Director-General of the Kogi All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, expressed confidence that the governor would take Kogi to greater heights.

“Your victory at the polls on November 11, 2023, was very consequential in the history of our dear state, Kogi.

“Your popularity and acceptance across our state were the key factors in your victory at the governorship polls last year.

Read Also: UNICEF Call: 119 Jobs for January & February 2024 | Apply Now

“As the Director-General of the Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, I was confident that you would emerge victorious despite all forms of political intrigues that were playing out.

“Today we celebrate that victory, which marks the beginning of an era of continuity and consolidation of the successful eight-year tenure of former Gov. Yahaya Bello,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ododo was sworn-in as the duly elected governor of Kogi along with his deputy, Salifu, on Saturday, at Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.

Ododo and Salifu were elected on the platform of the APC on Nov. 11, 2023, during the Kogi Off-Cycle governorship election.

The governor was declared winner having scored 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who polled 259,052 votes. (NAN)

…..Minister task Gov. Ododo of Kogi on security, infrastructural development

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

