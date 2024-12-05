Minister Sununu Champions IDP Empowerment, Food Security in Plateau State

Plateau State witnessed a flurry of humanitarian activities on December 3, 2024, as the Honourable Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, spearheaded key initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and promoting food security.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Plateau State witnessed a flurry of humanitarian activities on December 3, 2024, as the Honourable Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, spearheaded key initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and promoting food security.

The Minister flagged off the Renewed Hope Agricultural Empowerment Project (REHAEPI) in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area, distributed relief materials to IDPs in Bokkos, and paid a courtesy visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs, His Majesty Da Dr. Jacob Gyang Buba (CFR).

Empowering IDPs Through Agriculture

Speaking during the REHAEPI flag-off in Kwall, Dr. Sununu highlighted the project’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda, particularly in food security, poverty reduction, and inter-agency collaboration.

“The REHAEPI project is a stop-gap approach to make IDPs relevant and self-reliant in their engagement. It aims to generate interest, develop skills, and empower IDPs to contribute to national food security when they return to their ancestral homes,” Dr. Sununu stated.

He further revealed plans for a formal partnership between the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA). “A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed to formalize this collaboration,” he added.

The Honourable Federal Commissioner for NCFRMI, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, emphasized the project’s pilot successes in Nasarawa, Plateau, and Borno states, adding that the commission is committed to expanding the initiative.

Dr. Sununu also distributed food items and relief materials to IDPs in Bokkos, displaced by insurgency and natural disasters. He assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to resettling them in their ancestral homes, encouraging harmonious relationships with host communities and urging cooperation with security agencies.

During a visit to the palace of the Gbong Gwom Jos, Dr. Sununu expressed condolences to His Majesty over the recent loss of his son. He also discussed his ministry’s activities in the state and highlighted the appointment of Plateau-born Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, a decision he praised as timely and considerate of the state’s challenges.

In his response, His Majesty called for durable solutions to the plight of vulnerable citizens and urged the Federal Government to resuscitate the state’s dams to enhance dry-season farming. He also advocated for greater involvement of traditional rulers in implementing government interventions to ensure their effectiveness.

The day’s events showcased the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling humanitarian crises and promoting self-sufficiency among vulnerable populations, signaling a renewed hope for those displaced by conflict and disaster.