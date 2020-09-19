Minister, senator commend INEC on Edo election

Share the news













The Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba and Sen. Francis Alimikhena (APC-Edo-North) on Saturday, expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the Edo governorship election.

Agba stated this shortly after casting his vote at Uzani, Ward 3, Unit 8 in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

The minister commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the process, saying that he was impressed with the exercise.

“I can only say here and if it is the reflection in other places then it is good” the minister said.

Sen. Alemikhena, APC Edo-North Senatorial District, said that he was impressed with the large turnout of voters.

“The turnout here today is totally unprecedented,” he said.

Alemikhena, however, expressed confidence that with the turnout and peaceful conduct of the poll, his party would win.

“This area is APC and we expect 100 per cent, I am very confident thst if everything goes well like this our party, APC is sure of victory,” he said.(NAN)

