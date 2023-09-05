Minister seeks military assistance to prevent humanitarian crises, eradicate poverty in Nigeria

…Expands social register to cover families, widow, poor ex-military men

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian military in the management of humanitarian crises in the country.

The Minister made the request during a courtesy visit she paid on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa at the Defence Headquarters on Monday, in Abuja.

Edu said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to preventing and mitigating any humanitarian crises while responding to present issues appropriately, thus the need to improve security and reduce poverty.

The Minister said insecurity increases humanitarian crises and poverty,saying there is a need for collaboration between her Ministry and the Military in a bid to prevent, mitigate, and reintegrate those affected back into the society.

She said there was a need for military support for humanitarian workers to provide services to persons affected by humanitarian crises wherever they are and also protect displaced persons and refugees across the country.

“We also want to expand our social register and social database to accommodate military persons that are either affected by war and injured or even killed, leaving their families behind.

“We need these data from the military so as to capture them under the social register and can benefit from poverty alleviation programmes while touching lives in their millions. The President target is to see that Nigerians are brought out of humanitarian crises and poverty in Nigeria, ” she said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa said there is always a link between poverty and crime, and the military believes that once the Ministry succeeds, it makes their job easier and better.

“We assure the Minister of all the support she needs, wherever they want to go, and whatever the logistics that need to be done, we are going to provide that.

“We are also happy that the barrack community will also be considered, which is critical. The troops’ morale will be high knowing that in case of any emergency, their families will also be considered in the poverty alleviation programs. I can assure you we will give you all the support and work together to achieve success, ” General Musa stated.

