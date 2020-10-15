Minister says Indian pharma sector can grow to $65bn by 2024

Indian Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said the country was one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of generic medicines across the world.

“Indian pharma sector can grow to 65 billion U.S. dollars industry by 2024,’’ Gowda said.

“We recently launched schemes for the development of seven mega parks-three bulk drug parks and four medical device parks across the country.

“New manufacturers will be eligible for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme under which they will be eligible for financial incentives on basis of their sales for the first five to six years.’’