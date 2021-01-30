Minister reiterates FG’s commitment to tackling insecurity

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Dingyadi, says the Federal Government was adopting various strategies to address insecurity in the country.

The minister, who stated this, on Friday, at the inauguration of the Police Public Relations School, in Lafia, Nasarawa State, added that the establishment of the school was in fulfilment of the administration’s commitment to promoting the training of personnel for effective service delivery.

Represented by Mr Tunde Bombata, a director in the ministry, the minister said that the security challenges facing the country were surmountable, adding that the Federal Government would continue to provide security agencies with the necessary support to succeed.

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, thanked the President for approving the establishment of the school, for the training of police officers, as well as personnel of other security agencies and civilians.

Adamu, who was also represented by DIG David Oyebanji, said the school would help to shape the perception and boost the image of the police, in order to ensure better interface with the public for effective policing.

Inaugurating the school, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, commended the Federal Government for siting the school in the state, and assured of the state’s continuous support to the police, to enable the force carry out its constitutional mandate.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the governor also commended the foresight of the I-G, saying that the establishment of the school was the best way by which perception of the personnel of the Force would be moulded to reflect global best practice.

Also speaking, Mr Muktar Sirajo, President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), said that the institute would continue to partner the school, for the grooming of officers and men of the police, on Communication and Perception Management, as well as accreditation of it’s courses. (NAN)