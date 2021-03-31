Minister reiterates FG’s commitment to police reforms

March 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Minister of Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensuring comprehensive reforms of the .

The Head of Press and Public the ministry, Mr Bolaji Kazeem, disclosed this a statement, on Tuesday, Abuja.

Dingyadi said that the Nigeria would be with modern technology, capacity building and robust welfare programme, to ensure effective operations.

He reiterated the commitment the Biennial Sultan Maccido lecture of the Peace, , and Studies, University of Abuja.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Affairs, Mr Tope Fashedemi.

“We shall continue to work towards emplacing comprehensive reforms the Nigeria Police, by ensuring  modernised police operations.

“We this by ensuring that the force is properly equipped with modern technology, regular capacity building its personnel and a robust welfare programme.

“This is to deepen the safety of lives and property and create a peaceful environment the realisation of individual and collective dream of greatness,” he said.

The minister called on participants of the to imbibe the of honesty, definite sense of purpose and  commitment the pursuit of big dreams.

According to him, we are in a world of limitless possibilities where education exposes us to our true potentials and the opportunities in the environment.

He commended the for bridging the gap between academics and societal reality, through and mentorship. (NAN)

Tags: , ,