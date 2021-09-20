Minister receives Ajaokuta Project Committee in Abuja

September 20, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has received in audience, the National Planning Committee members for the upcoming National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel and President Muhammadu Buhari Industrialization Agenda.

Receiving the 5-member committee today (Monday) in his office at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, the Minister welcomed the members and thanked them for the patriotic and selfless efforts towards the revival of Limited.

Dr. Onu noted that the planned Conference is only very important, but timely because it will serve as avenue for the first time to bring all stakeholders to chart a way forward on the revival of the Steel Complex.

He said the current initiative by Civil Society Organizations, to support Federal Government efforts is highly commendable and promised that his Ministry will pull all its weight behind the committee to enhance the success of the Conference and the final revival of the Steel Plant.

Speaking further, the Minister recognized the important role the have set for themselves and the nation, as it has shown patriotism, love for the country and exemplary move in nation building. He therefore reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to support any initiative like one, to make come back to life.

Earlier, the leader of the group Dr. Lanre Adebayo, who serves as Co- of the Committee thanked the Honourable Minister and his team for always responding to serious national calls such as this. He commended the Minister for his pure and true love for Nigeria as shown in the past till now that he is the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. There is better Minister to the Ministry at trying period in the life of Nigeria, he said.

Other members of the Planning Committee in attendance include Danlami Nmodu, mni, Publisher/Editor in chief of Newsdiary Online, Hajia Medina Dauda Nadabo, VOA Bureau Coordinator and Programme Officer and Mohammed Bougei Attah, Director of NGO Network and Secretary of the Planning Committee.

