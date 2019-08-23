Minister receives 131 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon

Minister of Humanitarian Services, Disaster Management and Internally Displaced Persons, Sa’adiya Faruk, on Thursday received 133 Nigerian refugees who returned home from Cameroon.

The refugees arrived Yola Airport aboard a Nigerian Air Force plane at about 5 pm local time.

The refugees mostly women and children had fled to Cameroon at the height of Boko Haram attacks in the Northeast.

The minister expressed satisfaction for the successful transportation of the refugees who are all from Adamawa and said they would be accommodated at Duware transitional camp in Yola South local government area after screening.

She said there are about 97,000 Nigerians taking refuge in Cameroon, out of which 8,000 were from Adamawa and the rest from Borno.

Faruk said that the evacuation of the refugees would continue up to the time that those that wanted to come back to Nigeria were brought back home.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among those at the airport to receive the refugees were various security operatives, officials of NAPTIP, Immigration, health agencies and international organisations.