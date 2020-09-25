Minister presents gift to Mosque to mark Day for Older Persons

Share the news













As the world prepares to celebrate International Day for Older Person, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has presented gifts to Annur Mosque to mark the day.

Presenting the gifts on Friday in Abuja after the Jummat Prayers, Farouq said that the goal was to help take care of older persons to make them feel cared for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Day is observed on October 1, every year.

The United Nations General Assembly on 14 December, 1990 voted to set aside October 1 as the International Day of Older Periods as recorded in Resolution 45/106.

The Day was observed for the first time on October 1, 1991

The gift items included two 50kg bags of rice, some cartons of soaps, detergent and many others.

“We want to wish retirees and older peronss long life, good health and good well being.

“We hope to be available next year to give more of these gifts by the will of Allah,” Farouq said.

NAN also reports that Farouq was represented by Mr Sule Jugudu, a Deputy Director in the ministry.

Mrs Habibat Yasima of the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, appreciated the minister and prayed God to bless her, the entire staff of the ministry and their families.

The ministry will mark the day with Church Service on Sunday, Sept. 27, in Abuja. (NAN)

