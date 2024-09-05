Minister pledges sustained investment in agricultural production in FCT

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged the FCT administration’s commitment to sustain

By Monday Ijeh

Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged the FCT administration’s commitment to sustain investment in agricultural production in the territory.

Mahamoud said this at the inauguration of disbursement of grants to beneficiaries of the 4th batch of the FCT Fadama Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Programme, on Thursday in Gwagwalada.

She said the initiative is aimed at reducing poverty and improve livelihoods for the poor and vulnerable agricultural households in the territory.

The minister said the FCT Fadama CARES Programme would increase food security and safe functioning of food supply chain in the FCT.

She said the programme was designed to support the recovery of livelihood activities of the poor and vulnerable persons engaged in agricultural value chain, with consideration to women and youths.

According to her, it is gratifying to note that within the first year of the current administration in the FCT, the Fadama CARES programme has disbursed grants to 3,150 beneficiaries under the third batch.

Mahmoud said the programme would provide grant to additional 6,020 new beneficiaries under the fourth batch.

She said that 9,170 beneficiaries would benefit from the programme during the first year of the current FCT administration.

“This indicates an achievement of 216 per cent when compared to the disbursement figure of 4,233 recorded in about two years, prior to the coming of the current administration.

“This is in addition to the provision of water and sanitation facilities in 10 Wet Markets located across the six Area Councils of the FCT,” she said.

In his remark, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, said the disbursement of the grant had affirmed the commitment of the FCTA to poverty reduction.

Geidam said the items to distribute are fertiliser, seeds, agrochemical, sprayers and personal protective equipment for crop farmers.

He said other are day old chicks, poultry feeds, juveniles and fish, grinding machines and goats for livestock farmers. (NAN)