Minister pledges support for Army War College to meet training demands

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), has pledged to continue to support the Army War College and other military training institutions to meet the training needs of the Armed Forces.

Magashi disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of course 5/2021 participants of the Army War College, Nigeria.

The minister, represented by Mr Musa Istifanus, said the support was for the Armed Forces to develop the right skills and knowledge of its personnel to tackle the security threats confronting the country.

He said the continuity and sustainability of the trainings would develop the required capacity and skills in no distance time to overcome the present security challenges facing the country.

“War colleges the world over hold a pride of place as centre of excellence for military personnel leadership training.

“The Army War College, Nigeria, has remained focused and abiding in its mission of producing well-trained, educated and inspired operational level leaders for the Nigerian Army,” he said.

According to him, in four years of its existence, the Army War College, Nigeria, has been able to enthrone the culture of hard work, diligent and dedication to duty among participants.

He said tremendous progress had been made in the ongoing military operations in the North East and other parts of the country, particularly as the three services continue to operate more jointly.

The minister said the country is currently faced with numerous threats of armed banditry, vandalism, kidnapping, farmers/herders conflict, cultism, secessionist agitation and others.

According to him, the security challenges had impacted negatively on the collective well being of the country, thereby causing threats to national security.

“Personnel of the Armed Forces have been deployed across the 36 states of the country and FCT to aid civil authorities as enshrined in the constitution of the country.

“It is against this background that I must commend our troops who had exhibited serious determination to bring about peace and security across the country.

“Their loyalty, commitment and doggedness in the various theaters of operations deserve commendation and support from all Nigerians,” he added.

The minister congratulated the granduands and commended the management of the college for the successful completion of the course.

In his remark, Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, the Commandant, Army War College, said 63 graduating participants were drawn from the Armed Forces, security agencies and friendly countries.

He said the participants had in the last 35 weeks undergone professional and military education to prepare them for responsibility in current and future operational leadership positions. (NAN)

