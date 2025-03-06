Minister pledges inclusive industrial revolution for women

The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Enoh, has pledged to ensure an inclusive industrial revolution that would involve women in industry.

This will contribute toward shaping Nigeria’s economic future, he said.

Enoh made the commitment via a communique on Wednesday in Lagos, from an event with the theme:” An Evening with the Honourable Minister of State for Industry: Inclusive Industrial Revolution Plan”.

Enoh, at the event, engaged women industry leaders in meaningful dialogue to shapen the country’s industrial future.

He noted the challenges and opportunities women faced in the industry, and explored strategic pathways for fostering a more inclusive and sustainable industrial revolution.

The minister stated that for the country’s industrial revolution agenda under the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to deliver on its goals, it must recognise women’s immense contributions.

“Women’s leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s industrial landscape are invaluable.

“Women remain at the forefront of industrial innovation, by participating, driving strategy, leading manufacturing, and defining new market frontiers.

“This is a charge for women to take their rightful place in the industrial revolution drive, as their participation will be instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that empower women and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth,” he said.

Enoh also stressed the need for the industrial sector to recognise women as equal partners in economic growth, by investing in their leadership, like it did in men.

He noted that while industries thrived on innovation, fresh thinking and diverse perspectives, companies, economies, and industrial nations must recognise that you do not win by excluding half of your best minds.

“This is not about gender but about competence and industrial competitiveness.

“And if we are truly serious about building a resilient, future-ready industrial sector, then we must discard every mindset that suggests this is an issue of equity or representation,” he said.

The minister said he would continue to seek ways to strengthen collaboration between government and industry stakeholders, and simultaneously address challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, President, Commonwealth Business Women Africa, urged the minister to support the pursuit of opportunities of women in industry.

She noted the women’s insights, experiences, and creativity was essential for driving innovation and sustainable growth in the economy.

Oyewole said by harnessing women’s talents and perspectives, there would be accelerated industrialisation and enhanced productivity across various sectors of the economy.

She proposed six immediate actions that women could undertake to effectively contribute to Nigeria’s industrial renaissance and bolster its economy.

She said they included entrepreneurship and startups, skill development and training, innovation and technology, collaboration and partnerships, advocacy for inclusive policies, and promotion of sustainable practices.(NAN)