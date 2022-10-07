Minister pledges FG’s commitment to support ICRC

By Monday Ijeh

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has pledged Federal Government’s commitment to the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the country.

Dingyadi made the pledge in Abuja when the ICRC delegation, led by Mr Yann Bonzon, the ICRC Accredited Representative to ECOWAS, paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister commended the delegation, noting that ICRC had over the years been known for its assistance in ensuring the protection of lives across the world.

According to him, in achieving this target, a person needs the assistance of stakeholders especially the police.

“I want to assure you that the Ministry of Police Affairs is here to support you and guide the police force in its operations.

“We will do all within our reach to support your activities and ensure that you succeed in the assignment you are given to perform.

“Your major responsibility is to respond to situations of conflicts within the international Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),” he said.

The minister said the SOP, drafted by ICRC, was a step in the right direction and pledged to ensure that the draft was studied and necessary input made.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming the police to make them as civil as possible and appreciate their responsibility of serving the public in the most democratic manner.

In his remarks, Bonzon said the visit was to brief the minister on the activities of ICRC and submit a draft of the SOP for consideration and input.

He said ICRC had over the years supported the activities of the police in the protection of lives and property in the country. (NAN)

