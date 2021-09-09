Minister pledges FCTA’s commitment to develop rural communities

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has affirmed the commitment of the FCT Administration to develop all rural communities in the territory.

The minister stated this at the inauguration and unveiling of landmark projects executed by the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated by the minister were the newly constructed office block and Jiwa Community Town Hall.

Primary Health Care Centre at AMAC Housing Estate in Sabo Lugbe and block of classrooms at Zhidna, among others.

Aliyu said that in line with the current administration’s philosophy of continuity, the FCT Administration had remained focused on completing every project rather than abandoning any.

She noted that while government strived to provide the essential infrastructure and maintain existing ones, it behoves on the people to maintain and safeguard the projects.

“In line with the current Administration’s philosophy of continuity, we in the FCT Administration have remained focused on completing every project rather than abandoning any.

“As we proceed on the onerous task of developing the FCT and meeting the yearnings of its growing population.

“I wish to reiterate the commitment that we shall continue to do our best in the FCT Administration to break new frontiers in pursuit of excellence.

“Governance is centred on service delivery and our mandate demands no less,” she said.

The minister commended the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council for taking the lead in the provision of infrastructure to rural communities and urged other area councils to follow suit.

Earlier, Candido, said the local council had taken holistic approach towards the development of the area and assured that the council would deliver on its mandate.

The chairman called on residents to join hands with the council in building the area.

The council boss advised opposition politicians to desist from “pull him down syndrome”, but join hands with the administration to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He listed other projects to be completed to include the Karshi Community Plaza and Radio station, among others.(NAN)

