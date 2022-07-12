Minister pledges commitment to quality, healthy environment

The newly appointed Minister of State for the Environment, Mr Udi Udom, has expressed his commitment to contribute to the on-going effort to secure a quality environment.

Udom made the commitment on Tuesday in Abuja, while taking over from Chief Sharon Ikeazor, who is now deployed to the Niger Delta Ministry as Minister of State.Udom said that environmental issues deserved a prominent response in national development, as its impact could be felt by all.According to him, a lot of achievements have been recorded in the ministry, particularly in the area of climate change mitigation, the Ogoniland Clean-up, erosion control project, among others.“Working with the minister and the management staff of the ministry, as well as Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the ministry, I will contribute my quota.“

I will ensure good health and well-being of fauna and flora through the promotion of sustainable use of natural resources.“I will ensure that Mr President’s agenda is achieved in the sector,” he said.Udom, however, appreciated the outgone minister, for her contributions to the environment sector.He assured Ikeazor that he would continue with the ongoing projects, plans and programmes of the ministry.In her remarks, Ikeazor urged the management staff of the ministry to extend the same unalloyed support given to her to the new minister.

She promised that she will continue to collaborate with the ministry, particularly in the area of the ongoing Ogoniland clean-up.While welcoming Udom, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Hassan Musa, expressed the readiness of the staff to support the minister in discharging his responsibilities. (NAN)

