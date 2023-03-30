Minister performs groundbreaking of ACCI ultra-modern shopping centre

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo on Thursday in Abuja, performed ground breaking of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Ultra-Modern Shopping Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the shopping centre on a 10 hectre land is located behind Shoprite Complex on the Airport Express Way, Lugbe.

The centre replete with 2, 424 different sizes of shops, 58 warehouses and 12 cold rooms among other facilities is a joint venture partnership between ACCI and Cityspace Properties Ltd.

Performing the foundation laying ceremony, the minister called for more public-private sector collaboration toward repositioning the nation’s economy.

The minister was represented by the Director of Trade in the ministry, Mr Suleiman Audu.

Adebayo restated Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring policies and conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

According to him, the project is expected to promote business activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While commending ACCI for the project, he expressed optimism that the completion of the shopping centre within a 24-month period would transform the business space of Abuja.

“Buying and selling, the exchange of goods and services, always generate the momentum that results in more economic growth.

“This project is designed to accomplish the chamber’s goal of promoting the growth and development of businesses in the FCT and supporting the private sector in maintaining sustainable progress and prosperity in commercial activities in Nigeria.

“I am confident that once this project is completed, it will be beneficial to the economy and Nigerians.

“This ultra-modern market is expected to be a hub for all kinds of businesses and a platform for business networking, in line with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda,’’ the minister said.

Adebayo said that the ACCI Shopping Centre would also complement government’s efforts in boosting Nigeria’s image during the selection process of who becomes the host of the 4th Intra Africa Trade Fair.

According to him, I am happy to inform you that Nigeria has been selected to possibly host the 4th Intra Africa Trade Fair 2025 following a successful submission of a bid to host.

“The establishment of the ACCI ultra-modern shopping centre will complement the government’s efforts in boosting Nigeria’s image during the due diligence process.

“This is why we need to continue to strengthen collaborations between the government and the private sector for sustainable growth and development,’’ Adebayo said.

Earlier, the FCT Minister Muhammad Bello, said that the project would become the hub for economic activities in Abuja.

The minister was represented by Mr Agboola Dabiri, the Director of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

“I have no doubt that the project will become the hub for economic activities, generate revenue for government and create jobs for the youth.’’

Also speaking, the President of ACCI, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, described the construction of the shopping centre as one of ACCI’S efforts to revitalise and diversify the economy.

He said it would also improve the economic fortune of the FCT and the country at large.

According to Abubakar, the project will accomplish the chamber’s goal of enhancing and sustaining development of businesses in the FCT.

He said that it would also lead the private sector in the delivery of sustainable growth and prosperity in commercial activities and businesses in Nigeria.

Alhaji Garba Ahmed, the Managing Director of Cityspace Properties Ltd, promised that the project would be completed on schedule.

While emphasising that the project would improve the Abuja landscape, Ahmed said that it would also contribute in making the FCT a more resilient city.

“It will further provide market access to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and create jobs for Nigerians,’’ he said. (NAN)