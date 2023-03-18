Minister optimistic of APC’s victory in Saturday’s elections

By Ahmed Abba

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, expressed optimism that All APC candidates would emerge victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial and state assembly elections in Yobe.

Aliyu stated this while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Potiskum.

He said the party had identified some issues that led to its setbacks in the presidential election and addressed them.

He therefore expressed assurances that Governor Buni and other members of the House of assembly would win seamlessly.

He therefore called on those who might become winners to serve the people of the state diligently, to justify the confidence reposed on them by the electorate. (NAN)