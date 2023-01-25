Minister of transportation inaugurates steering committee for proposed Ondo, Benin sea ports

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has inaugurated a Project Steering Committee for the proposed Ondo Deep Sea and Benin River Ports.

The inauguration was performed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

Instituting a steering committee for the proposed projects is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s efforts to further decongest the Western Ports as well as optimize the contributions of the maritime sector to the country’s economy.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary said the terms of reference for the Committee is to provide guidance and direction on the projects and also facilitate necessary permits, clearance and approvals for the projects.

She said it will also be the responsibility of the Committee to prepare the transaction for the Honourable Minister to obtain Federal Executive Council’s approval

Members of the Steering Committee include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance and Justice, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission amongst others.

The Committee is to start work immediately.