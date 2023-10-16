Minister of State Water Resources, Barrister Goronyo Hails Sokoto Tribunal Judgement 

Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo , has congratulated Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu on the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s victor, According to the Minister, Governor Aliyu won the March 18 2023 Governorship election convincingly, saying that the judgment was an affirmation of Sakkwatawa mandate freely given to the Governor during the election.

He said; “I also congratulate our party leader , Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako (Sarkin Yamman Sokoto) on this victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as this judgement did not come as a surprise because APC won the governorship election convincingly and today the court has spoken loud and clear. Our State now needs all of us, to work together to deliver the the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.”

“I therefore call on all opposition parties governorship candidate to accept the tribunal judgment and work with our amiable governor Aliyu to move Sokoto to a greater height. I also call on good people of Sokoto to continue to support the policies and programmes of Governor Ahmed Aliyu’ administration in order to build a greater Sokoto State.

…………..Nigeria@63:The future of Nigeria is Bright .The Minister of State Water Resources and Sanitation,Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo has said that despite being plagued by numerous political, religious and economic crises, the unity that was evident in the country in the past 63 years was worth celebrating as the future of the nation remains bright. Barrister Bello in a good will message to the nation on the occasion of 63rd Independence Anniversary he personally signed, lauded the resoluteness and patriotism of Nigerians, which he said, was the reason the country had remained a single, united and sovereign nation. “Notwithstanding the problems of nation building which we may be grappling with at the moment, the Nigerian spirit is alive and kicking and should continue to be nourished as the vehicle of our national journey.” He said. The Minster of State,added that, “I want to pay special tributes to all our past leaders for all the sacrifices they made to lay a solid foundation upon which those who succeeded them pursued and worked vigorously for the actualization of their dreams and the good vision they had for us”. Goronyo advised Nigerians not to despair despite the challenges of the present time. He urged them to rekindle their hope in the greatness of the country as President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope administration strive to move the country to greater height.

