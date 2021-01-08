Minister of State felicitates FCT Minister, Bello, at 62

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Friday in Abuja felicitated the Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Aliyu, in her birthday message to the minister, described him as a man of calmness and candour.

She expressed hope that under Bello’s stewardship, the FCT administration would record more remarkable progress, praying Allah to continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I most heartily celebrate with you and your family on the auspicious occasion of your 62nd birthday.

“Your calmness and candour in steering the FCT administration is invaluable and they have contributed immensely to the successes we have achieved so far.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that under your stewardship, FCT will be moved to greater heights.

“May Allah continue to imbue you with wisdom and good health,” Aliyu said. (NAN)