Minister of Regional Development reels out achievements

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, says the Ministry has made remarkable achievements contributing to youth empowerment, infrastructure and economy development

Momoh made this known in a presentation at the 2025 Ministerial Briefing on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Regional Development was created by President Bola Tinubu in October 2024 to replace Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

NAN also reports that the Ministerial Briefing Series was organised by the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Highlighting the ministry’s accomplishments, Momoh said that significant progress were made in the areas of infrastructure, water supply, and electrification projects.

“Several critical road networks have been completed or are nearing completion.

These include, the Perigolo-Ugria-Gonjero road in Delta, the Kola-Nipuru-Chakoro Road (Phase One) in Iposet, as well as the Agoti-Mbaka road and Yauka Road in the same region.

“Additionally, a network of new roads has been developed in the North-East Region to enhance regional connectivity.

“Efforts to improve access to clean water have also been prioritised, with community water schemes constructed in underserved areas like Mwole and Oweretsa in Iposet,” Momoh said.

On the power sector, the minister disclosed that over 257 solar streetlights were installed across the Niger Delta region in 20234 with more planned for 2025.

“Rural electrification projects, including the installation of transformers and solar-powered mini-grids, have brought electricity to remote communities, enhancing local economies and improving living standards,” he stressed.

The minister further explained that, in spite of the unique geography of the Niger Delta, the ministry has initiated major inland waterway projects.

He said contracts had been awarded for river dredging and the introduction of ferry services to connect isolated regions.

According to him, it is a vital step to ensure the communities are not cut off and can participate in the broader economy.

The Minister noted that youth empowerment remains a core focus, where the ministry provided ₦250,000 start-up grants to 300 youths who completed vocational training in 2023.

“The program will be expanded, targeting 1,000 youths across nine Niger Delta region, and they will also be given N250,000 as starter pack to better their lives,” he said.

He revealed that the ministry has also launched health and education initiatives, including free medical outreach programmes in Ondo State, which have provided life-saving surgeries and treatments to thousands.

“The NDDC’s scholarship scheme continues to sponsor students for Masters Degree programmes abroad, particularly in science and technology fields, strengthening the region’s human capital,” he said

Momoh commended the NDDC for completing several long-abandoned infrastructure projects which include the construction of a 600-meter bridge over the Bay of Nubes, the rehabilitation of critical road networks across the Niger Delta, and the completion of a 50 KVA transmission station to boost power supply in the region.

“In 2024 alone, the NDDC’s free medical programmes treated over 32,000 patients, while its scholarship scheme continued to support hundreds of students annually.

“The ministry plans to intensify development efforts by leveraging Public-Private Partnerships, particularly in infrastructure and housing,” he said.

Momoh then debunked the rumours about plan to scrap the Niger Delta Development Commission, assuring stakeholders that the commission remains a crucial part of the government’s regional growth agenda. (NAN)