Minister of Power promises improved electricity supply to Nigerians

July 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Energy, News, Project 0



The Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mammam, has promised of Power will improve electricity supply to Nigerians.

Mamman soeaking with newsmen during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration in Jalingo said that communities that were underserved would enjoy adequate service soonest.

also assured those communities who had not connected to the national grid that alternative sources of power generation would provided to them.

The minister urged Nigerians to embrace peace, saying only would bring development.

Mamman also called on agitators to give peace a chance and contribute to the ‘one Nigeria’s project’.

According to him, we not have another country of our own and we must join together to the Nigeria of our dream. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,