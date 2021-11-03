Minister of Information sues for attitudinal change to move Nigeria forward

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has called for attitudinal change in order to move the country forward.

Mohammed made the call at the 57th birthday Thanksgiving Service of Dr Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Disability Matters, held on Wednesday at the Jesus Glory Chapel, Otukpo,Venue.

The Minister who was represented by the Benue Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mr Richard Abimiku, said that the society had degenerated so much that moral values were affected.

He said that Nigerians needed to change their attitude, character, mindset to issues, especially issues that were related to leadership.

“We need a shift from what is hapenening so that we can move this country forward. We don’t have respect for elders and those in positions of authority, ” he said.

The Minister described Ankeli as a gift to the nation and urged all to support him to succeed in his assignment as an aide to the president.

NAN reports that physically challenged persons whom were dressed in colourful attires were the first set of dignitaries that arrived the venue of the event slated to begin at 3 p.m.

NAN also reports that the physically challenged persons attended the celebration in three clusters: the deaf, the blind and those with other disabilities.

A cross section of those of them interviewed said they were proud to identify with the celebrant, whom they described as their “worthy ambassador”.(NAN)

