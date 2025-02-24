Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Loses Mother-in-Law

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lost his mother-in-law, Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman, who passed away at the age of 70.

Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman died on Sunday night in Abuja after a brief illness.

She was laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, following funeral prayers at the National Mosque.

The funeral was attended by top government officials, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; the Director Supervising the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Ibidapo Okunnu; as well as Directors General of various government agencies, including the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mohammed Bulama; Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Comrade Abdulhamid Dembos; and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.

She is survived by children and grandchildren.