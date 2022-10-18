Minister of Educ. advocates sustained action to tackle climate change

By Jeremiah Gaba

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has raised concern over the current threat posed by climate change, while calling for measures to tackle the problems.

Adamu said this at the 18th Nigerian International Secondary Schools Model United Nations (NOSSMUN) Congress in Abuja with the theme ‘Climate Crisis as the most urgent threat of our time’.

He said that the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the worrisome development drove him to participate actively in many international engagements on climate change.

According to him, the current administration is fully committed to the fight against climate change.

”Climate change is the biggest threat that we are facing today and it knows no borders. I can understand the fear and anxiety of young people for sustained action to combat climate change.

“The administration of Buhari is fully committed to the fight against climate change and the president has actively taken part in several United Nations heads of government meetings on climate change.

” Notably is the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, 4 COP 21 which was held in Paris, France.

“Nigeria had also updated her Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

” And the action plans inherent in the new NDC include the elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030 an increase in the use of buses for public transport and 59 per cent reduction in the fraction of crop residues burnt by 2030 and implementation of forest programmes,” he said.

The minister said that Buhari had signed the Nigeria Climate Change Bill on Nov. 19, 2021, to fulfill Nigeria’s commitment to the Glasgow Climate Pact.

He said that the climate change Act would provide a legal framework for achieving low carbon emissions, while also ensuring green and sustainable economic growth.

Adamu said that the Act would help to support the implementation of national climate actions, including accessing climate finance and carbon trading.

He added that it would also enable a reduction in greenhouse gases that were contributory factors to climate change and its attendant effects. (NAN)

