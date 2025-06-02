‎Minister of Defence visits military institutions in Kaduna

‎



‎The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, on Monday embarked on a two-day working visit to military institutions in Kaduna State.



‎By Mohammad Tijjani



‎



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on the first day of the visit, he toured the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA) where he inspected ongoing projects and facilities, and interacted with senior officers of the institution.



‎



‎At the NDA, the Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, briefed the minister on the institution’s operations and academic activities.



‎



‎He commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary resources and upgrading the academy’s infrastructure.



‎



‎Ibrahim also expressed appreciation for the exemplary leadership of the minister.



‎Responding, Badaru praised the institution’s outstanding performances and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation in achieving its strategic objectives.



‎



‎NAN also reports that the minister visited several key locations within the academy, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence and the Senate Building under construction.



‎



‎He also visited the Post-Graduate School, and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity, among others.



‎



‎Badaru is expected to visit the Buffalo Engineering Technical Services (BET) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna on the second day of the historic visit on Tuesday. (NAN)



‎