Minister, NCWS , others support renaming Women  Centre after Maryam Babangida

By Haruna Salami

Clamour for renaming of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) to Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, got overwhelming support from stakeholders in Abuja Tuesday during public hearing on a bill seeking for the renaming and other related matters.

The Centre was established in 1992 and named after the Late Maryam Babangida as initiator of the women – development driven Centre but changed to National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in 1994 during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

But the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Paulen Tallen, the President of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) , Hajia Lami Adamu Lau, the President of National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Ladi Bala, etc threw their weights behind legislative move of reverting the name of the Centre back to Dr. Maryam Babangida Centre for Women Development.

First to make presentation to that effect was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Betty Apiafi, sponsor of the bill in her welcome address at the public hearing said renaming the Centre after late Maryam Babangida will be in appreciation of outstanding contributions the deceased made to the upliftment of Nigerian women in particular and national development in general.

“The National Centre for Women Development Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, seeks among others, to rename the Centre after Late Dr. Maryam Babangida, changing the designation of head of the centre from Executive Secretary to Director General and upgrading it to global standard.

“Renaming NCWD as the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, will serve as fitting monument to Nigerian women and practical manifestation of goals of its founder for women empowerment through education, self-achievement and mobilisation”, Apiafi said.

The Minister of Women Affairs in her presentation said her ministry was in full support of renaming the centre after the founder and making it the bank for all developmental issues.

In her presentation, the daughter of the late first lady, Aisha Babangida noted that the original goals of the Centre included enhancing women’s role in education, culture, law, politics, agriculture, cooperatives and rural development.

She added that the Centre should be used to recognise and champion those women who are making a difference and setting an example for others.

“I would like to see a fund that can issue grants to women who are excelling in these areas to enable them to go further and to lead the way for others”, she said.

Others who spoke in favour of the bill include, Hon Mulikat Adeola Akande , Mrs. Moji Makanjuola, Hajia Bola Olagunju, etc.

In her closing remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Betty Apiafi said since all views expressed were in support of the bill, report for its consideration for third reading and passage will be presented to the Senate on resumption on the 15th of next month.

