Minister Musawa Unveils Motherland 2025 Initiative to Reconnect Diaspora, Boost Cultural, Economic Growth

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, in partnership with the Discover Motherland Africa unveiled the highly anticipated Motherland 2025 initiative.

Aimed at transforming Nigeria into a global hub for tourism, culture, and economic growth, the initiative invites the Nigerian diaspora and the world to rediscover the nation’s rich heritage and explore investment opportunities.

In her address, Musawa emphasized that Motherland 2025 is not just an event but a movement designed to reimagine tourism as a tool for economic empowerment and cultural preservation.

She said the initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to elevate Nigeria’s position on the global stage, adding that their mission is to position Nigeria as a premier global destination where tourism drives economic growth and fosters national pride.

The Minister explained that Motherland 2025 is an immersive cultural and economic experience aimed at showcasing Nigeria’s vast potential, adding that a key component of the project is the Diaspora City which will be established by the government.

According to her, the event will feature State Pavilions, Exhibitions, and Cultural Showcases that highlight the diversity of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Motherland Ambassador Awards will also be presented to outstanding members of the diaspora who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

“A key component of the project is the Diaspora City, a thriving tourism hub designed for diaspora members to invest, reconnect with their heritage, and put down roots. In line with the Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere initiative, the government is also introducing a Citizenship by Investment program, aimed at offering a pathway for diaspora members to gain Nigerian citizenship, facilitating investment in the country’s growth,” she said.

Musawa emphasized the importance of collective effort, calling on public and private sector stakeholders to join the initiative. “Motherland 2025 is a collective effort, and its success depends on collaboration across all sectors,” she stated, highlighting the opportunity for global investors to contribute to Nigeria’s tourism infrastructure and creative economy.

Musawa concluded with a call to the global diaspora: “Home is calling,” as Nigeria invites its people back to their roots, offering limitless opportunities for cultural and economic engagement. As Musawa aptly said in her closing.

Chidimma Nwankwo, Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa, the company behind Motherland 2025, also spoke at the event, sharing her personal connection to Nigeria and the vision behind the initiative. “Motherland is more than an event; it’s a homecoming,” Nwankwo declared. “This December, we invite the global diaspora to experience Nigeria like never before—not as visitors, but as active participants in a redefined vision of tourism.”

She explained that the Motherland Festival 2025 will feature various pavilions showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant culture, technological advancements, and flourishing creative industries.

According to her, the event will culminate in the Motherland Closing Concert, celebrating African music and culture with some of the continent’s top artists.

Nwankwo also highlighted the initiative’s goal of removing common tourist barriers, such as SIM card issues, currency exchange, and transportation. “This will ensure a seamless experience for attendees, making them feel truly at home in Nigeria.

“A standout feature of Motherland 2025 is its Citizenship by Investment program, offering diaspora members the opportunity to claim Nigerian citizenship while investing in the country’s future. Additionally, Diaspora City will provide a platform for owning businesses and property in key Nigerian markets, fostering long-term connections and impactful investments.

The initiative is a personal endeavor for Nwankwo, who shared her own journey of returning to Nigeria to build businesses and invest in her motherland. “Nigeria has never been just a place of origin; it is a land of possibility,” she said, inviting others to join the movement.

She revealed that the Motherland 2025 initiative has garnered strong support from the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, whose commitment to fostering cultural revival and economic development aligns with the goals of the project. Nwankwo expressed her gratitude for the Ministry’s role in bringing the initiative to life.