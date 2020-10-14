Minister lauds Israeli Govt on methanol technology

)Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology has commended the Israeli Government for its offer to train Nigeria on methanol fuel production.

The Minister gave the commendation when Mr Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Israel Ambassador to Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Onu lauded the cordial relationship between the two countries, saying that the existing partnership between them has helped propelled Nigeria’s quest for knowledge driven economy.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to fore the need for Nigeria to move from resource to a knowledge and innovation-driven economy.

“The Methanol Fuel Production technology will expand the chemical industry chain-value, preserve Nigeria’s environment and add value to the huge gas resources in the country.

“Methanol fuel production technology will replace kerosene as household cooking fuel, while contributing to efficient and effective transportation.

“Methanol technology will also help in climate change mitigation, improve electricity generation and help in economic diversification of the country.

“Other benefits of the technology include stimulating foreign investment in the oil and gas sector as well as creating employment opportunities for the teeming youths,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Ben-Shoshan said the visit was to brief the minister on the forthcoming Innovation Fair (I-fair) with the theme “Transforming Ideas into Information”.

Shoshan said the fair would be co-sponsored by Israeli embassy to raise a generation of innovators, researchers and inventors in Nigeria by offering them a platform to transform their ideas into innovative solutions.

He also said that the fair was open to all Nigerian above the age of 21 with innovative ideas in agriculture and food security.

“Other areas are food technology, renewable energy, environmental management, medical devices/simulations and social responsibility,” he said.(NAN)