Minister instructs NEMA to support victims of Katsina, Zamfara market fires

March 23, 2021



Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to render relief support to the states  to victims of the and Zamfara market fire disaster.

Farouq in a statement signed by her Media aide, Mrs Nneka Anibeze on Tuesday in Abuja expressed sadness the outbreak.

“I have instructed NEMA to render technical support and keep abreast of  developments,” she said.

The minister described the incident as unfortunate, coming at a time the nation  is combatting and trying to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I received the sad news of the unfortunate fire outbreak at Central Market in state and TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my sympathy and condolence to the government and people of and Zamfara States, especially the traders in the Central Market.

“While casualty figures and the actual cause of this disaster is being investigated, the Ministry notes that 60 shops and goods worth millions of naira were razed by the fire,” she said.

According to her, this underscores the Ministry’s determination as the Coordinator of all humanitarian and disaster , to work diligently with all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

“We need to work in such a way to consolidate an all hazard approaches and guidelines for disaster risk management that prioritise resilience for all our markets and homes and better prevention and response to fire disasters”. (NAN)

