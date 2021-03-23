Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to render relief support to the states to victims of the Katsina and Zamfara market fire disaster.

Farouq in a statement signed by her Media aide, Mrs Nneka Anibeze on Tuesday in Abuja expressed sadness over the outbreak.

“I have instructed NEMA to render technical support and keep abreast of developments,” she said.

The minister described the incident as unfortunate, coming at a time the nation is combatting and trying to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I received the sad news of the unfortunate fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina state and TudunWada Market, in Gusau, Zamfara.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my sympathy and condolence to the government and people of Katsina and Zamfara States, especially the traders in the Central Market.

“While casualty figures and the actual cause of this disaster is being investigated, the Ministry notes that over 60 shops and goods worth millions of naira were razed by the fire,” she said.

According to her, this underscores the Ministry’s determination as the Coordinator of all humanitarian and disaster interventions, to work diligently with all relevant agencies and stakeholders.

“We need to work in such a way to consolidate an all hazard approaches and guidelines for disaster risk management that will prioritise building resilience for all our markets and homes and ensure better prevention and response to fire disasters”. (NAN)

