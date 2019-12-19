Minister inaugurates Task Force on Power

The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, on Thursday inaugurated a Ministerial Task Force on Power which will serve as an advisory team on policies and innovative technology in the sector.

The 22 member Task Force has Prof. Abubakar Sambo as Chairman, Mr Lateef Ogunleye as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive, while Mr Haruna Ladan, Deputy Director, Appointment, Promotion and Discipline (APD) in the Ministry of Power will serve as its secretary.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, Mamman said that the Task Force became necessary following plans by the Federal Government to accelerate the pace of reforms and concurrently improve and increase power output in the country.

According to him, the federal government plans to ensure availability of power in the short and long term in the country.

“It is in line with this , that I have evolve the concept of setting up this committee so as to achieve short term service delivery gains while maintaining policy constituency of the federal government.

“Therefore, the task force on power, within its tenure of two years is to help with developing, planning and driving forward the reform plan for the Nigerian power sector.

“The members of the task force were carefully selected. They are people who are conversant with issues in the power sector.

“I therefore have no doubt in mind that the outcome from the task force will be acceptable to all stakeholders within the power industry,” he said.

Mamman urged members of the task force to consult widely on all issues in the terms of reference given to them. (NAN)