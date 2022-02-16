Minister inaugurates Project Management Office members

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has inaugurated the Project Management Office (PMO) under the Presidential Initiative (PPI), with a call on members to discharge their duties efficiently.

Mr Mathew Osumanyi Danasabe,  the ministry’s Senior Information Officer, Press and   Relations, made known in a on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu, during the inauguration said that PMO members were carefully selected based on competence and technical background.

said PPI was the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari which culminated to a signed agreement with a German technology Firm, Siemens, under the former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

The minister said project, aimed at providing to Nigeria’sx  electricity supply industry, was in three phases of 7,000 MW, 11,000MW and 25,000MW, under the Federal initiative to supply reliable to the grid.

noted that the composition of PMO members included, three independent experts, to be supported by of statutory agencies whose competence had been proven as being able to run the project.

promised to support the PMO as the chairman of the Technical and Regulatory Board of the PPI.

The PMO Head, Mr Mustafa Shehu, thanked the minister for the trust reposed on him and other members to serve the country.

Shehu assured the minister PMO members would work as a team to achieve the mandate of taking the sector to greater height.  (NAN)

