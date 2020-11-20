Minister inaugurates NITR north-east zonal office in Gombe

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, on Friday inaugurated the North-East Zonal Office of the Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis and (Onchocerciasis) Research (NITR) in Gombe State.

While inaugurating the facility in Lafiyawo community in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, Onu said the institute would help tackle challenges of Trypanosomiasis in the zone.

According to him, the effort of the Federal Government at setting up the institute is to ensure improved standard of living of peasant and livestock farmers in the six states.

He said that it was important to control tsetse fly as doing that “will improve the quality of livestock which will translate to increase in yields in terms of meat, milk and other derivatives from livestock.”

He added that the institute would increase the income of livestock farmers and by extension boosts the economies of the zone.