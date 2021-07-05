Minister inaugurates NAADI N/East Zonal office in Bauchi 

The Federal Government has inaugurated the North-East Zonal office of the Nigeria Agric-Bussiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) in Bauchi State.

Hajiya Maryam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said while inaugurating the office complex on Monday in Bauchi, that the initiative was strategic towards the successsful implementation of the economic diversification agenda of the Federal government.

Katagum said the initiative was anchored towards economic recovery and its sustainability with the sole aim to develop the non-oil sector in the country.

She said the initiative was also designed to boost production, promote value addition and export to create jobs, enhance wealth creation as well as increase Foreign Exchange (FOREX) earnings.

The minister commended the Bauchi State Bovernment for accepting to key into the programme as well as support the establishment of the Zonal office in the state.

In his remark, Gov. Bala Mohammmed lauded the Federal Government for setting up the zonal office in Bauchi, saying the gesture would make the state the hub of export.

Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, said the the state government was geared towards building a vibrant economy and encourage stakeholders to identify cooperatives and select produce for value addition.

He said that his administration had accorded premium to the economic and agricultural transformation for sustainable development in the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aliyu Garu, the Representative of the Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA), urged the Federal Government to support its members to develop their capacities on mechanised farming.

“This will encourage large scale production and improve the quality of farm produce in view of the abundant virgin lands waiting to be explore,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the officials of the Federal Ministry of Trade, Bauchi State Government, representatives of farmer associations and trade unions. (NAN)

