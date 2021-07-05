Minister inaugurates NAADI N/East Zonal office in Bauchi 

Federal has inaugurated North-East Zonal office Nigeria Agric-Bussiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI) in Bauchi State.

Hajiya Maryam Katagum, Minister State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said while inaugurating office complex on Monday in Bauchi, that initiative was strategic successsful the economic diversification agenda the Federal .

Katagum said initiative was anchored economic recovery and its sustainability with sole aim to develop non-oil sector in the country.

She said the initiative was also designed to boost production, promote value addition and export to create jobs, enhance wealth creation as well as increase Foreign Exchange (FOREX) earnings.

The minister commended the Bauchi State Bovernment for accepting to key into the as well as support the establishment of the Zonal office in the state.

In his remark, Gov. Bala Mohammmed lauded the Federal for up the zonal office in Bauchi, saying the gesture would make the state the hub of export.

Mohammed, represented his deputy, Alhaji Baba Tela, said the the state government was geared building a vibrant economy and stakeholders to identify cooperatives and select for value addition.

He said that his administration had accorded premium to the economic and agricultural transformation for sustainable development in the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Aliyu Garu, the Representative of the Bauchi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA), urged the Federal Government to support its members to develop their capacities on mechanised farming.

“This will large scale production and improve the quality of farm in of the abundant virgin lands waiting to be explore,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended the officials of the Federal Ministry of Trade, Bauchi State Government, representatives of farmer associations and trade unions. (NAN)

