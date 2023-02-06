Minister inaugurates integrated medical outreach for women in FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Sunday in Abuja inaugurated an Integrated Medical Outreach, in Karshi to be conducted across all the 62 political wards in the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical outreach powered by Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima Mandate was targeted at the vulnerables in the hard-to-reach communities.

The minister stated that the gesture was to provide to the indigent residents, particularly women and children, good quality, high impact Primary Health Care (PHC) services including immunisation and nutrition.

Aliyu said that the routine immunisation coverage and PHC services uptake across the area councils had been sub-optimal, partly due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic that had further weakened the health system.

She said: “Access to basic healthcare services has been poor due to the presence of hard-to-reach communities, coupled with the rising cases of insecurity and sub-optimal performance of the public health system.

” In this line, the inauguration of the medical outreach for the integration of PHC service delivery and Immunisation in a mobile /outreach strategy is crucial.

“It is expected to, among others, strengthen immunisation and PHC service outputs through integration, particularly in the underserved, low performing wards of the FCT.”

She, however, affirmed that the medical outreach would serve as an avenue for the FCTA to provide the most needed interventions to community members.

Aliyu further said that they include health education and promotion of treatment of common illnesses; vaccination of under-five children and pregnant women.

She also said that the outreach would facilitate the distribution of long-lasting treated nets and family planning commodities and screening for non-communicable diseases.

They include; hypertension, diabetes, routine eye screening and screening for malnutrition; as well as linkages/referral services; among others.

Aliyu assured that the FCT Administration would continue to support all programmes and activities geared towards improving the quality of lives and health outcomes of all residents of the Territory particularly women and children.

She said, “our relevant Secretariats, Departments and Agencies had been re-positioned and given necessary supports to perform for better results.

“Working with Development Partners, access would be sustained to the underserved communities with optimal services uptake and utilisation through the activities of community managerial system for PHC in FCT.”

The minister appealed to religious and traditional leaders, stakeholders and other well-meaning Nigerians in the FCT to continue to support the Administration to provide better services.

In his remarks, the acting Executive Secretary, FCT PHC Board, Dr Isah Vatsa, lauded the group for the partnership with the Administration in providing quality healthcare services.

He said that the outreach would cover immunisation, consultation by medical personnel in three points, and laboratory screening for diabetes and malaria.

Other services include; provision of free drugs, eye screening with free glasses for those that need them, blood pressure screening, weight and temperature check. (NAN)