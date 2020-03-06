Minister inaugurates Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has inaugurated the Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum (HPDF) to provide a platform for enhancing the conduct of humanitarian affairs in Nigeria.

Farouq who stated this on Friday during the inauguration of the members of the Forum at the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja, said that since the inception of the ministry they have taken steps to strategically position the Ministry towards the attainment of its vast mandate.

She said,”To this end, we are working focused on completing the guidelines and framework for coordination of all humanitarian and developmental activities in the country with the full support and integration of the agencies under our purview.

“It is therefore heartening to inaugurate this forum, which consists of all our major stakeholders.

“One of my key priorities is to kick start the process for early recovery, which will include sustainable home-grown models for rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction.

“For us to achieve these, trust must be established between the people, government and non-governmental actors.”

The Minister pointed out that the Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum will serve as a platform for engagement the ministry and other stakeholders.

“We are here to inaugurate the Humanitarian Policy Dialogue Forum which will serve as a platform for engagement between the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) and the key stakeholders within the humanitarian sector.

“There are three main expected outcomes of the Forum, these are dialogue, support and advice. Dialogue that provides transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian activities.

“This also includes measures to ensure that the Ministry has sufficient capacity to function and achieve its mandate and for any other that could arise that may have direct or indirect effect on the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian aid delivery and social inclusion,” she explained.

The Minister pledged the Ministry’s readiness to work with members of the Forum which comprise of the UN Team, the EU, International Partners and Donors and Ambassadors, to ensure all deliberations benefit the people of Nigeria.

She urged them not to hesitate to bring any issues affecting service delivery to the attention of the Ministry.

Earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon, said that HPDF is loaded with the potential to provide opportunity to key stakeholders.

“It is envisaged that the HPDF will provide the opportunity for key stakeholders to review humanitarian response in line with existing policies and suggest areas that require policy guidance, amendments, or proposal for establishing new policies to enhance humanitarian response nationwide.

“The HPDF will support the FMHADMSD with global best practices to ensure a principled humanitarian response and strengthen the capacity of the Ministry to meet its mandate.

“The draft Terms of Reference (TOR) is indicative of the expected role of the Forum to promote humanitarian, development and peace nexus,” he said.

Kallon further said that the creation of the HPDF will also allow Senior leadership of humanitarian partners find a space where there can be an open, free and unencumbered collective discussion on policy, institution and practices.

He added that this will support the Minister’s policy advisories to the NHCC and the uptake and implementation of the recommendations from the Technical Working Group (TWG).