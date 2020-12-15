Minister inaugurates FCT-UBEB centre for science, technology

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Tuesday inaugurated FCT-UBEB Centre for Science, Technology and Innovative Training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre is expected to focus on capacity building in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and basic agricultural techniques.

The project was rehabilitated, equipped and donated to FCT-UBEB by Skill ‘G’ Nigeria Ltd., a private firm.

Aliyu, while inaugurating the project located at the Junior Secondary School, Hajj Camp in Gwagwalada, expressed hope that it would ease the territory’s quest to catch up with global trends in science.

Aliyu commended Skill ‘G’ for the laudable initiative and for choosing the FCT as one of the states for the pilot project.

The Chairman of FCT-UBEB, Dr Kabir Matazu, in a remark, said that Skill ‘G’ had renovated and equipped three science and mathematics laboratories at LEA Primary School, Kuje, Science Primary School, Gwagwalada, and LEA Primary School, Bako in Kuje.

Matazu said that the impact of the training and supply of the science equipment had raised FCT above other states duting science and technology competitions in Nigeria.

The chairman further revealed that FCT UBEB schools won several laurels at the 22nd National JETS competition that took place in Bariga, Lagos State.

Matazu, therefore, appealed to other donors to support and provide for the educational needs of children in basic education stages. (NAN)