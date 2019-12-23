Minister inaugurates 150 blocks of Army residences

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Monday commissioned 150 blocks of houses at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, along Abuja International Airport road.

The Minister expressed optimism that the houses ‘‘will reduce the burden of accommodation faced by personnel as well as enhance operational efficiency.’’

He noted that the conceptualization of the cantonment is in line with the Next Level Agenda of President Buhari’s administration, to enhance the welfare packages of personnel, through the provision of adequate accommodation for the armed forces of Nigeria.

“More so, the knowledge that government is ever ready to provide, is all that the troops require to fulfill their missions,’’ the Minister said, adding that while the project was captured in the Ministry of Defence budget for 2018, a large chunk of capital project will be devoted to barrack development and other critical needs of the armed forces in the coming year.

Also speaking, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Burutai, reiterated Army’s commitment towards providing descent accommodation for its personnel, pointing out that the newly commissioned blocks of flats will ameliorate the acute shortage of accommodation for troops.

Burutai affirmed Army’s commitment to safeguard the nation’s security, saying “no stone will be left unturned in its fight against terrorism and other forms of criminal acts.”

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the project undertaken by Nigerian Army Special Projects engineers was launched on July 10, 2017.