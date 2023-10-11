Minister Idris charges broadcast organizations on national reorientation





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has charged broadcast organizations to use their vast reach across the nation towards re-orienting citizens for peace, unity, and development. The Minister made the remarks on the second day of the familiarisation tour of agencies under his ministry, on Wednesday, October 2023.



At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the minister described Radio Nigeria as the nation’s ace broadcast media organization, and a widely known and respected media brand in households across the country. He noted that Radio Nigeria has made immeasurable contributions towards informing and enlightening Nigerians, building bridges of cooperation across the country’s diversity, and contributing to democracy and national development.



As a veritable platform, the minister charged Radio Nigeria to promote the ideals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the successes being recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda to audiences across Nigeria and beyond.



He disclosed that technology has always been a game-changer, and even more so in the 21st century, noting that for media organizations like FRCN to compete in a crowded field, technology must be a priority.



At the Voice of Nigeria (VON), the Minister acknowledged their efforts in engaging with global audiences and providing a platform for international discourse through eight important languages, which are crucial for Nigeria’s image and diplomatic endeavours. He noted that remarkable innovations have been made by VON to expand its reach through the deployment of a massive Rotatable Transmitter.



He encouraged them to use cutting-edge technology to increase the presence of VON, especially online, to ensure that Nigeria’s voice is heard and understood across the globe.



“VON will also serve as our veritable platform to promote the ideals of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the successes being recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda, to a global audience,” he said.



At the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister acknowledged that NAN is the nation’s news vendor and conveyor belt for the good news coming out of Nigeria to the world, and its contributions to our nation’s global outreach and image are immeasurable.



NAN, he said, has played a critical role in projecting our national identity and values on the international stage, serving as our bridge with the rest of the world, and bringing to global audiences our rich cultural diversity and our dynamic economy.



The Director General, FRCN, Dr. Mansur Liman, Director General, VON, Osita Okechukwu, as well as Acting Managing Director, NAN, Mr. Abduhadi Khalil, received the Minister in their various organizations and conducted him around their facilities.

