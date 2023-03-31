Minister hosts Defence space administration management

…Renews hope for DSA’s better future

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) CFR has challenged the new management of the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to raise the bar of technological advancement to tackle National insecurity.

General Magashi (rtd) gave the challenge during a courtesy call on him by the Management of the Defence Space Administration at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Ship House Abuja.

He harped on the need for DSA to deploy new technology to unlock space resources and satellites to compete favourably with the advanced technologies around the World.

While congratulating the new Chief of the Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi for his well deserved appointment, the Defence Minister who is the Chairman Governing Council of the DSA expressed optimism that under his watch a lot will be achieved pointing out that the future is bright for the DSA.

He assured the Management of his continous support towards mitigating the challenge of funding facing DSA.

The Chief of the Defence Space Administration Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi thanked the Minister for approving his appointment and for ensuring timely release of intervention funds which he said is cushioning the effects of the minimal budgetary allocation.

AVM Jolasinmi said DSA is better positioned to use Space product with the Launch of the first Satellite while Satellite two and three will be launched soon.

The Chief of the Defence Space Administration briefed the Minister that the Orbit is working well while the servicing of its frequency has been work in progress requiring continuous support by the Ministry.



Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi who is a combat helicopter pilot with over four thousand flying hours to his credit asumed the command of the DSA on 3rd February this year.

The DSA boss held several administrative and instructional appointments .

Before his present appointment he was the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans.