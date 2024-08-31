Minister harps on importance of long term youth investment

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, says the ministry will collaborate with state commissioners to promote long-term youth investment initiatives.

By Titaro Irmiya/Franca Ofili

Ibrahim made this known on Friday in Abuja during a consultative meeting with commissioners of youth development from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal CapitalTerritory(FCT).

Ibrahim, who said there is need for synergy and alignment with the states, added that “we are highly committed to providing local solutions to national challenges.

“We want to ensure synergy and alignment between the Federal Government and state governments.”

According to the minister, the meeting is to engage the commissioners and hear their perspectives on the ministry’s programmes and initiatives.

She highlighted the National Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative on Youth Enterprise Trusts as key initiatives.

The ongoing review of the National Youth Development Policy was also discussed, with plans to establish a National Council on Youth.

She emphasised the importance of youth investment as a long-term goal rather than just youth empowerment.

She said “youth empowerment is a bit different; it’s a more superficial approach, whereas youth investment is a deeper and more sustainable approach.”

Ibrahim said that the Presidential Initiative on Youth Enterprise Clusters (PIEC) was created to mitigate risks associated with lending to young people.

“We have put the PIEC in place to cluster young people in their thousands to share infrastructure and leverage economies of scale.

“We plan to establish enterprise clusters in every local government, with a long-term vision to reach the grassroots.

“We are working toward a long-term plan of youth development, with focus on investment, rather than just empowerment,” she said.

According to her, the key pillars are governance, jobs, skills and innovation, culture and behavioural change and human capital development.

“I assure you that your contributions today will be part and parcel of our implementation plans.

“We will like to know your key programmes and areas of possible intervention.

“This inclusive approach is aimed at tailoring policies to meet local realities, thereby making it effective and impactful.

“I call on the commissioners to actively participate in consultations, bring forward the voices of your states, and ensure that the new policy reflects the true needs and aspirations of our young people,” she said.

She expressed optimism that the meeting would consolidate the efforts, synergise and ensure that policies, programmes and initiatives truly reflect the aspirations of Nigerian youths.(NAN)