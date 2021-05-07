Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has hailed the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the sacking of elected local government officials in Oyo State.



The Supreme Court had declared the sack of elected local government executives in Oyo State by Gov. Seyi Makinde as null and void.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State Chapter, had approached the court on the sack of democratically elected chairmen and councillors.



NAN recalls that Makinde, on assumption of office, had sacked the chairmen and councillors elected under his predecessor, one year into his administration.



But, the Supreme Court in its judgment on Friday described the sack as a nullity.



The minister described the judgment as a landmark achievement which would deepen democracy at the grassroots.



Dare said that the unsparing, unequivocal and unambiguous judgment of the Supreme Court had clearly shown that no state government had the powers to sack elected council chairman or councillor.



“It has now become crystal clear that no state government has the power to sack any elected council chairman or councillor, as correctly envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.



He commended the gallantry of the local government chairmen under the leadership of Prince Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye.



Dare also commended the legal team led by Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) for a thorough and painstaking legal battle fought for the sake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cause of democracy.



The minister commended the immediate past governor, the late Abiola Ajimobi, for his role in ensuring that due diligence was embraced in the conduct of the local government elections.



He also extolled him for his profound leadership qualities imbued in the local government executives and for the pursuit of the case until his death.



“We thank our party, the APC, under the leadership of President Buhari, the National Caretaker Chairman, Gov. Mai Mala Buni and Chief Akin Oke, the state Caretaker Chairman.



“They were able to finally lay this issue, bothering mainly on tyranny of power by state governors, to rest,” he said.



The minister urged the APC members to remain totally committed and loyal to the party in order to collectively win back Oyo State for APC. (NAN)

