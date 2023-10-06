Minister hails military’s determination to secure Nigeria 

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, has commended the Nigeria Armed Forces for the determination to secure Nigeria.

Badaru gave the commendation at the graduation of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 7/2023 participants, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the military had displayed greater determination to tackle the threats of terrorism, banditry, vandalism, kidnapping, herders-farmers clashes, cultism, successions agitations, among others, in the country.

Abubakar said the asymmetric security challenges had made the government to deploy the military across the 36 state and the FTC, in aid of civil authority.

“I must commend you all for your longstanding service to the nation.

“And also commend all our troops in all theatres of operation who have exhibited unparallel determination to decisively bring about peace and security across the country.

“The loyalty, commitment and doggedness in the various theatres of operation deserve every commendation and support from all Nigerians,” said the defence minister.

He assured that the federal government would continue to support the armed forces to develop the right set of skills and knowledge and make them better prepared to tackle the security threats.

“I know one thing for sure that the nation will overcome its challenges partly because of you, as you join your compatriot in the field.

“I enjoin you all to put in your best and do the nation proud.”

Abubakar noted that the war college had shown greater commitment to providing professional military education in line with its mission.

He challenged the participants to use their new status as strategic military leaders “to demonstrate confidence and character in every action they take as well as mentorship of the next generation of young leaders”.

The Commandant, AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Ishaya Maina, said the college had in its six years of existence, trained a good number of operational level senior military officers, who are making significant contributions in military operations across the country.

Maina said the participants had been trained and equipped with requisite skills and competences to contribute and develop options for overcoming the myriad of security challenges facing the larger society.

He added that the college, from its curriculum, had provided valuable strategic thinking tools and skills in the preparation, planning and conduct of military operations, and general application of land power to prosecute wars.

“From now onwards, you are equally expected to be able to critically think through contemporary challenges and develop implementable practical solutions.

“We therefore expect that you will knowledgeably apply much of the critical thinking tools you have learned in evolving workable solutions to solve contemporary challenges and problems.

“In doing this, remember in the words of Peter Schengen, who said that most of the problems of today came from yesterday’s solutions.

“Hence, be careful of solutions you prefer for tomorrow, because this may become a problem tomorrow,” he said.

The commandant also urged the participants to understand that the system appreciated the huge investment that had gone into their training.

He added that there would be high demand on them to deploy excellence, knowledge, ideas, options, and quality services towards securing the country.

He encouraged them to proudly stand on the solid foundation provided by the college and make their professional marks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that course 7/2023 has 73 participants comprising 62 from the Nigerian army, two each from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force.

There were also seven foreign participants from Benin, Cameroon, Liberia, Morocco, Niger, and the Gambia, as well as the the Nigeria Police and other security agencies. (NAN)

