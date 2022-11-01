Minister felicitates with Gov Oyebanji, seeks collaboration to develop Ekiti

By Lucy Ogalue

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has felicitated with Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti on his inauguration and assumption of office.

Adegoroye, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday in Abuja, said he was out of the country when the governor was inaugurated.He said, “This visit is to felicitate with my friend, Oyebanji on taking the mantle of governance in the state.”I was unfortunately absent at the inauguration of my brother, associate and friend of almost 30 years, Abiodun Oyebanji, and so I am visiting him at Ado Ekiti this morning for the first time.“I recall that he was one of the first to visit and congratulate me on my assumption of office as Federal Minister a few months back.

It is therefore expedient for me to do same as we share a lot in common.”I am convinced that Oyebanji has all it takes to take Ekiti to the next level of development, and I urge the people of the state to give him the same support accorded his predecessor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.”Expressing optimism that Oyebanji will sustain and add to the legacies of development left behind by Fayemi, Adegoroye promised the support of the transportation ministry for the development of the state.Responding, Oyebanji thanked the minister for his visit, saying he was impressed with the activities of Adegoroye since he became a member of the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.Adegoroye said his administration would work with the minister towards the development of the state, including the reconstruction of the Akure – Ado Ekiti road.(NAN)

